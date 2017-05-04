Cate Girls Lacrosse Beats Oak Park, Advances to North Division Semifinals

Lacrosse

Brie Walker and Katherine Grossman combined for seven goals, leading the undefeated Cate girls lacrosse team to an 11-9 win over Oak Park in the quarterfinals of the Division 1 Southern Section North Division playoffs on Thursday at Cate.

The Rams are now 16-0 and play at No. 1 seed Chaminade in the North semifinals on Saturday.

Grossman led the way with five goals and two assists, while Walker added three goal, assisted on two, won seven draws and had three interceptions.

"Brie and Katherine were head and shoulders above others," Cate coach Renee Mack said. "Their lacrosse IQ was perfect. Their pure athleticism, stick skills and leadership led the way."

Mack said Walker managed her goals while being face-guarded for most of the game.

Freshmen Liza Borghesani and Piper Brooks played key roles in the win. Borghesani, the goalie, made nine saves. Brooks led the attack in the midfield and stood out on defense. She had two assists, which Mack called "game changers."

Julia Farner did a solid job guarding Oak Park's best player, Mack noted. "She was simply flawless."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.