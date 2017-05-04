Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Lacrosse

Cate Girls Lacrosse Beats Oak Park, Advances to North Division Semifinals

Cate lacrosse players celebrate after beating Oak Park in the quarterfinals of the Southern Section North Division playoffs. Click to view larger
Cate lacrosse players celebrate after beating Oak Park in the quarterfinals of the Southern Section North Division playoffs. (Ashleigh Mower photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 4, 2017 | 10:09 p.m.

Brie Walker and Katherine Grossman combined for seven goals, leading the undefeated Cate girls lacrosse team to an 11-9 win over Oak Park in the quarterfinals of the Division 1 Southern Section North Division playoffs on Thursday at Cate.

The Rams are now 16-0 and play at No. 1 seed Chaminade in the North semifinals on Saturday.

Grossman led the way with five goals and two assists, while Walker added three goal, assisted on two, won seven draws and had three interceptions.

"Brie and Katherine were head and shoulders above others," Cate coach Renee Mack said. "Their lacrosse IQ was perfect.  Their pure athleticism, stick skills and leadership led the way."

Mack said Walker managed her goals while being face-guarded for most of the game.

Freshmen Liza Borghesani and Piper Brooks played key roles in the win. Borghesani, the goalie, made nine saves. Brooks led the attack in the midfield and stood out on defense. She had two assists, which Mack called "game changers."

Julia Farner did a solid job guarding Oak Park's best player, Mack noted. "She was simply flawless."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 