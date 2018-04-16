Cate Girls Lacrosse Defeats Aspen High

Maddie Erikson scored five goals, leading Cate to a 9-4 girls lacrosse win over visiting Aspen High of Colorado on Monday.
"Maddie's midfield and offensive tenacity was most impressive," Cate coach Renee Mack said.
Katherine Grossman was a standout on draws and on defense, forcing turnovers. "The game ball went to senior captain Katherine Grossman for her hard work, poise and smart lacrosse game-sense on the field," said Mack.
Goalie Liza Borghesani made 10 saves.
The Rams improve to 4-0.
