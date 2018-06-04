Cate Girls Lacrosse Dominates Top-Ranked Palos Verdes

Lacrosse

Cate jumped on top-ranked Palos Verdes early and scored an impressive 17-5 girls lacrosse win on Friday at Cate.

Palos Verdes scored in the opening minute, but the Rams answerd with four goals in the next four minutes and opened up a 10-3 lead at halftime.

"I could not be more proud of the team efforts today," coach Renee Mack said. "We simply continue to improve with each game."

Maddie Erickson scored eight goals and Brie Walker had five to pace the Rams. Daphne McKeefry had two goals and four assists and Tessa Dension scored two goals and Piper Brooks added a pair of assists.

"Although the offense was on fire, the defense, too, played remarkable," Mack said. "Julia Farner led the team (and the field) in ground balls. Josie Erickson rattled PV's strongest player and held her to four goals. The team defense of Hailey Panzer, Maya Fenelon, Josie Erickson, and Lily Riehl worked tirelessly as a synchronized unit."

Goalie Liza Borghesani made four saves.

Cate is now 6-0 on the season.

