Cate Girls Lacrosse Fights Off Dos Pueblos; Chargers Going to Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 23, 2016 | 3:42 p.m.

Dos Pueblos gave powerful Cate a tough battle before falling 16-8 in a girls lacrosse match.

"Dos Pueblos proved to be a team of speedy, athletic players," said Cate coach Amy Venditta. "We struggled to defend the fast break, but managed to make some great passes, transitions, and assists on the offensive end. We figured out how to double on the crease and prevent further crease rolls from happening."

Brie Walker scored six goals and had two assists to lead the Rams. Sam Hill added three goals, three assists, six ground balls and three draw controls, and Katherine Grossman tallied four goals.

Dos Pueblos got three goals from Jamie Sharpe and two apiece from Becca Baxis and Mika Henrickson.

On defense, Chloe Wells, Serina Applebaum, and Megan Caird performed their best against the strong attack of Cate, said DP coach Sam Limkeman.

"Our girls played tough," Limkeman said.

It was only the third for DP, which ends the regular season at 10-3. Limkeman said the Chargers are among the top 24 teams in the section and are going to the playoffs. The playoff pairings will be announced on May 1.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

