Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:19 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Cate Girls Lacrosse Finish Unbeaten, Laguna, Bishop VB Romp, Dos Pueblos Duo Fall

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 28, 2017 | 10:27 p.m.

Cate finished the regular season of girls lacrosse undefeated after beating San Marcos, 17-4, on Friday. The Rams are 14-0.

"Everyone contributed on the field," said Cate coach Renee Mack. "We head into the playoffs next week with hopes of being a top seed in the tournament."

Julia Farner's midfield interceptions and connections got the Cate attack rolling. Masie Oswald also play well on defense, said Mack.

Bishop Diego Volleyball Breezes

Austin Bohnett had 15 kills and John Harris added 10 kills on 11 attempts to power Bishop Diego to a 25-7, 25-10, 25-9 sweep of Malibu.

The Cardinals are 13-0 in the Frontier League and 16-3-1 overall.

Laguna Blanca Volleybal Romps

Led by Jack Copeland's 15 kills, Laguna Blanca routed Garden St. Academy, 25-4, 25-9, 25-9.

Henry Farrell had five kills and five aces, Spencer Rycroft contributed eight kills and Sam Stegall seven kills and two aces.

The Owls play Providence on Wednesday at home at 3 p.m.

Dos Pueblos Duo Fall at Ojai Invitational

The Dos Pueblos doubles team of Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano fell 1-6, 0-6 to the powerhouse pair Bryce Pereira and Connor Lee from San Marino in the CIF Round of 16. Pereira is a five-star recruit and Lee a four-star recruit, said DP coach Liz Frech.

"We are proud of our duo who have pushed themselves all season to get there and made history," Frech said. "We have not had a round of 16 player since Kevin Cheng (in singles) in 2007."
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 