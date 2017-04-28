Cate Girls Lacrosse Finish Unbeaten, Laguna, Bishop VB Romp, Dos Pueblos Duo Fall

Prep Roundup

Cate finished the regular season of girls lacrosse undefeated after beating San Marcos, 17-4, on Friday. The Rams are 14-0.

"Everyone contributed on the field," said Cate coach Renee Mack. "We head into the playoffs next week with hopes of being a top seed in the tournament."

Julia Farner's midfield interceptions and connections got the Cate attack rolling. Masie Oswald also play well on defense, said Mack.

Bishop Diego Volleyball Breezes

Austin Bohnett had 15 kills and John Harris added 10 kills on 11 attempts to power Bishop Diego to a 25-7, 25-10, 25-9 sweep of Malibu.

The Cardinals are 13-0 in the Frontier League and 16-3-1 overall.

Laguna Blanca Volleybal Romps

Led by Jack Copeland's 15 kills, Laguna Blanca routed Garden St. Academy, 25-4, 25-9, 25-9.

Henry Farrell had five kills and five aces, Spencer Rycroft contributed eight kills and Sam Stegall seven kills and two aces.

The Owls play Providence on Wednesday at home at 3 p.m.

Dos Pueblos Duo Fall at Ojai Invitational

The Dos Pueblos doubles team of Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano fell 1-6, 0-6 to the powerhouse pair Bryce Pereira and Connor Lee from San Marino in the CIF Round of 16. Pereira is a five-star recruit and Lee a four-star recruit, said DP coach Liz Frech.



"We are proud of our duo who have pushed themselves all season to get there and made history," Frech said. "We have not had a round of 16 player since Kevin Cheng (in singles) in 2007."



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.