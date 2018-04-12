Cate Girls Lacrosse Has Too Many Weapons for Santa Barbara

Lacrosse

Cate roared to an 11-1 lead and beat Santa Barbara High 17-5 in a girls lacrosse match at Cate on Thursday.

Santa Barbara lost a player to a sprained ankle in the first half, but the Dons came out strong in the second half and scored three straight goals against the powerhouse Rams.

"We put up a great second half defensively with great communications and many stops by our freshman goalie Alyssa Gonzales. Proud of my girls for fighting until the end," said Dons coach Elayne Blessing.

Brie Walker scored seven goals and handed out three assists and Maddie Erickson tallied six goals and had an assist to lead the 7-0 Rams.

"We showed improvement in the midfield and 50/50 ground balls," said Cate coach Renee Mack. "They also had the opportunity to introduce several new offensive plays."

The Rams play Birmingham Charter, a top 10 team from the San Fernando Valley on Friday.