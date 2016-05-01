Lacrosse
Cate Girls Lacrosse Heads Into Playoffs With 11-1 Record
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 1, 2016 | 7:15 a.m.
Cate finished the girls lacrosse regular season with a 16-9 win over rival Thacher.
Brie Walker scored five goals, won five ground controls and four draws to lead the Rams, who head in the CIF playoffs with an 11-1 record.
Katherine Grossman, Maddie Erikson, and Daphne McKeefry each scored two goals, while Julia Farner had three interceptions.
Cate will host Peninsula in its first playoff game on Tuesday.
