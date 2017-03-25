Cate Girls Lacrosse Jumps on Thacher Early, Wins 20-8

Lacrosse

Katherine Grossman scored six goals and Piper Brooks and Brie Walker tallied four apiece, powering the Cate girls lacrosse team to a 20-8 league win over Thacher in Ojai on Saturday.

Cate reeled off seven straight goals in the first six minutes of the game.

Coach Renee Mack praised the play of Brooks and Liza Borghesani. "Piper was great today in her midfield connections and then finding confidence on attack with four goals," Brooks said. "Liza did not look like a freshman goalie today, with eight saves and several goalie clears."

Cate improves to 3-0.

