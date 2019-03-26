Cate Girls Lacrosse Overpowers Thacher, 13-6

Lacrosse

Daphne McKeefry and Maddie Erikson carried the offensive load for Cate in a 13-6 girls lacrosse win over Thacher on Tuesday.

Erikson had four goals and two assists and McKeefry poured in five goals.

"Our captains played their best today and led the team by example," said coach Renee Mack. "Their passing, off-ball movement and field sense helped account for a combined nine goals, two assists and three caused turnovers.

Erikson also won five of the 15 draws won by the Rams.

Josie Erikson and Lily Rhiel led the defense, with each forcing four turnovers.

"Overall, the team came out strong, everyone earning playing time and contributing their best effort," said Mack.

The Rams are 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the Channel League.