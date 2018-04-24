Cate Girls Lacrosse Rolls Past Thacher for 12th Straight Win

Lacrosse

Brie Walker scored five goals and handed out four assists to lead undefeated Cate to a 14-4 Channel League girls lacrosse win over Thacher on Tuesday.

Walker, a four-year varsity player, never lost to Thacher in her varsity career.

The Rams improve to 12-0 on the season and have one remaining regular season game against Dos Pueblos on Friday before the playoffs.

Junior Daphne McKeefry played a strong game, scoring four goals and assisting on two others. Maddie Erickson had three goals and two assists.

"In the midfield, juniors Daphne McKeerfy, Andreah Graf and Maddie Erickson were simply outstanding," coach Renee Mack said. "With Brie, they dominated the draw and mid-field transition play."

Mack praised the attacking of Tessa Denison. "Tessa continually made good cuts and created space for the attacks," said the coach.

Hailey Panzer led the defense, forcing four turnovers.