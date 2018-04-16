Cate Girls Lacrosse Runs Over Dunn

Lacrosse

Brie Walker poured in seven goals and handed out five assists to lead the Cate girls lacrosse team to a 19-4 rout over Dunn on Wednesday.

The Rams forced several turnovers and Hailey Panzer on several ground balls to keep the offense going.

Margaux Vitols scored her first varsity goal and Eva Herman tallied her first goal of the season. Isabel Sorenson, Brynkly Meyer anmd Phoebe Hurwtiz contributed to the attack and helped out on defensive double teams.

"The support for each other on and off the field was impressive," Cate coach Renee Mack said. "I am continually impressed with their dedication to the team and improving our game."

Cate plays at Thousand Oaks on Friday.

