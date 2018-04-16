Cate Girls Lacrosse Scores in Final Seconds to Beat Thousand Oaks

Lacrosse

Cate girls lacrosse won a thriller over Thousand Oaks to remain undefeated on the season. The Rams scored the game-winning goal with eight seconds remaining for a 13-12 victory.

The game went back and forth from the start. Cate tied the score at 12-12 with 35 seconds left and Brie Walker won an important draw after the goal to keep possession. Katherine Grossman won the draw after the game-winning goal.

Walker led five Cate players in scoring with five goals and three assists. Grossman added three goals and three assists, Maddie Erikson had three goals and two assists and Daphne McKeefry tallied two goals and two assists.

In the end, our defense was sharp, our attack was determined, Liza was quick, and the midfield owned the draws, leading us to a 13-12 win," said Cate coach Renee Mack. "The team felt a great accomplishment, believing they worked the hardest. And I, too, believe they did. They earned this win."

Cate is 6-0 and plays at Dos Pueblos and San Marcos on Tuesday and Thursday.