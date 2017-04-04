Cate Girls Lacrosse Steps It Up in Second Half Against San Marcos

Lacrosse

Maddie Erikson scored eight goals and had three assists, and Brie Walker won 15 draws to lead Cate to an 18-6 league win over San Marcos in a girls lacrosse game on Tuesday night.

Cate coach Renee Mack said the team picked up the pace after a slow, sloppy first half.

"The team was able to jump ahead and find a better energy in the second half, which looked significantly different, she said. "The team worked harder and showed great force in the midfield connections. The defense was more intentional with the double teams and slides."

The coach highlighted two beautiful goals by Margot Vitols and the strong midfield play of Piper Brooks. "There, Piper recovered seven ground balls, scored a goal and had two assists," said Mack.

Summer Christenson also stood out on defense for the Rams

Cate plays at Dos Pueblos on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

