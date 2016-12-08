Cate Girls Lose Against Louisville

Girls Basketball

The Cate Girls Varsity Basketball team played a tough game against the Louisville team at Nordhoff as part of both the Bird Cage Classic Tournament and the Nordhoff tournament.

Cate lost a 56-32 girls basketball decision against Louisville in the Nordhoff Tournament on Thursday.

The Rams are participating in the Nordhoff and Bishop Diego Bird Cage Classic concurrently because a team dropped out of the Nordhoff tourney.

They return to the Bird Cage Classic on Friday to play Carpinteria.

On Wednesday, Cate lost to Santa Maria, 41-27, at the Bird Cage Classic.