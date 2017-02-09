Cate Girls Lose in Season Finale

Girls Basketball

The Cate girls basketball team's season came to an end on Thursday with a 57-39 loss to Nordhoff.

Maya Blattberg led the way with 13 for the Rams, while senior captains Amber Thiery and Morgan Prinz scored seven and five points, respectively. Prinz pulled down 11 rebounds for the Rams.

Cate struggled to get things going offensively all night long.

"The Rams had an emotionally and physically challenging season," said Cate coach Amy Venditta. "They are a young team and struggled to find their rhythm on the court and together as a team. But eventually they did find it, and have played the last few weeks of the season very well together, making some very impressive plays."

