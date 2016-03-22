Cate Girls Overpower Santa Barbara in Lacrosse

Lacrosse

Goalie Jess Liou stopped 14 Santa Barbara High shots, and Brie Walker scored 34 seconds into the game, propeling Cate to a 15-1 rout in a girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.

Anna Graves and Katherine Grossman each scored four goals and Walker had three goals and four draw controls, as the Rams dominated play.

Sam Hill led a strong midfield with four draw controls, a goal and an assist.

On defense, Morgan Prinz, Eva Herman, Taylor Bigony, Charlotte, Cecelia Sanborn, and Liou shut down Santa Barbara's offense.

