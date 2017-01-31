Cate Girls Play Solid First Half in Loss to No. 2 Grace Brethren

Girls Basketball

Cate stayed close to second-ranked Grace Brethren in the first half before the Lancers erupted and pulled away for a 69-27 Frontier League girls basketball win on Tuesday night.

"The Rams played one of their best halves of basketball in the first half of this game," said coach Amy Venditta.

Cate frustrated the Lancers and trailed by 12 points in the first half.

"The Rams played with a lot of heart tonight, and enjoyed playing the game of basketball."

Grace Brethren (18-1), the No. 2 team in CIF Division 6, went on a tear in the third quarter and took over the game.

Amber Thiery scored eight points and Elle Smith pulled down 10 rebounds and scored six points to lead Cate.

The Rams play host to Villanova on Thursday.