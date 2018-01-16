Cate Girls Pull Out Frontier League Win Against Malibu

Girls Basketball

Lily Zanze scored eight of her 12 points in the second half, sparking Cate to a 28-21 Frontier League girls basketball win over visiting Malibu on Tuesday.

Zanze hit jump shots and scored on put backs.

Elle Smith hit 3 of 4 foul shots in the third quarter, helping the Rams break open a one-point game.

"She did a great job moving the ball and creating offensive opportunities for herself and others," said coach Amy Venditta.

Sarah Poloaczak scored six points and Maya Blattberg added five.

Cate is back in action Thursday at home against Nordhoff.

