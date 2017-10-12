Cate Girls Put Themselves in CIF Contention

Cross Country

The Cate girls cross country team moved up three places from the first TCAA league meet and finished fifth on Thursday at Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore. The placement put the Rams in contention for a CIF Prelims berth.

Senior co-captain Isabela Montes de Oca led the Rams with a 12th-place finish in a speedy 20:16, the fastest time ever for a Cate girl in Fillmore.

Junior Bella Hillyer improved her time by almost a minute from last year, finishing 18th in 20:51. Freshman Jolea Moes placed 33d in 22:14, and fellow freshman Ariana Sterling toughed out some breathing problems and held on for 47th in 23:19. Senior Isabel Sorenson rounded out the scoring for the Rams, 65th in 25:29.

The Cate boys came in seventh. Sophomore Tesfa Asmara was the leading runner in 28th place in 17:50, a five-minute improvement from last season. The Rams had a tight pack, with the next four runners finishing within 12 seconds of each other. Junior Josh Shields was 38th in 18:33, senior co-captain Ian MacFarlane 39th in 18:34, followed closely by freshman John Rokoine (43d, 18:40) and junior Abbner Olivares (44th, 18:45)