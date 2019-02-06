Cate Girls Roll Up 7 Goals in Playoff-Opening Victory

Girls Soccer

Tali Lam recorded a hat trick to pace the Cate girls soccer team to a 7-0 rout of Pilibos in a CIF-SS Division 7 first-round game on Wednesday at St. Bonaventure.

The game was moved from Cate because its grass field was still soaked from the recent rains.

Lilly Riehl opened the scoring for the Rams in the 13th minute and Nam scored her first goal a minute later. Grace Blankenhorn scored the first of her two goals in the 37th minute for 3-0 halftime lead.

Nam tallied two goals and Blankenhorn added her second in a nine-minute span in the second half. Jolea Moes capped the scoring inthe 78th minute. Assists went to Maddie Erickson, Moes, Neema Mugofwa and Emely Villatoro.

Cate (8-2-3) now travels to top-seeded Riverside-Notre Dame on Friday.

"They will certainly be a challenging opponent, but we will arrive prepared and have every reason to believe ourselves equal to the competition," said Cate coach Taylor Wyatt.