Cate Girls Romp into CIF Quarterfinals

Girls Basketball

The Cate girls basketball team advanced to the CIF-SS 5A Division quarterfinals with a dominating 46-18 victory over Victor Valley Christian on Saturday at Cate.

Lily Zanze led the Rams offense with 14 points, four assists and eight rebounds. Elle Smith had 13 points and Deborah Brittain grabbed 12 rebounds and chipped in seven points.

"We started out strong and led 16-4 in the first quarter," said coach Amy Venditta. "We continued to play aggressive, with only slight lulls in the second and third quarters."

Cate advances to the quarterfinals on Wednesday night.



