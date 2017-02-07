Cate Girls Run Over Malibu

Girls Basketball

Despite falling behind 6-8 at the end of the first quarter, the Cate girls basketball team defeated league opponent Malibu 57-30.

A strong rally to end the first half put the Rams up 19-16.

The second half was all Cate, as the Rams eventually built up a 27 point lead to earn the victory.

Amber Thiery scored a season high 19 points to lead the Rams, and Georgia Douglas scored 12. Morgan Prinz held Malibu's top scorer to seven points on the night.

The Rams travel to Ojai on Thursday to take on Nordhoff in their season finale.

