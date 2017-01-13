Cate Girls Score Victory Over Villanova

Girls Basketball

Elle Smith scored 14 points and Morgan Prinz grabbed 15 rebounds to power the Cate girls basketball team to a 44-30 win over Villanova in a Frontier League game.

"The Rams played very tough with a greater level of composure and confidence," said coach Amy Venditta.

Prinz and Amber Thiery each scored eight points and freshman Piper Brooks had six.

The Rams play at Malibu on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

