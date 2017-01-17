Cate Girls Shut Down Malibu, 31-15

Girls Basketball

Amber Thiery played a solid second half and scored 11 points, leading the Cate girls basketball team to 31-15 win over Malibu in a Frontier League basketball game on Tuesday.

Maisie Oswald gave the Rams a strong effort off the bench with her scoring and rebounding.

Coach Amy Venditta praised the defense of Morgan Prinz and Elle Smith on Malibu's best player. "They both did an amazing job shutting her down," said Venditta.

The Rams are home on Thursday against Nordhoff.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.