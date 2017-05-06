Cate Girls Suffer Only Loss of Season in North Division Lacrosse Semifinals

Lacrosse

Cate's girls lacrosse team fell to top-seeded Chaminade, 8-6, in the semifinals of the Division 1 Southern Section North Division playoffs on Saturday in West Hills.

It was the only loss of the season for the Rams, who finish with a 16-1 record.

The score was tied 3-3 when Chaminade went on a 4-0 run to take a 7-3 lead at halftime.

The Rams outscored Chaminade 3-1 in the second half.

"Credit must be given to the low defense in the second half," Cate coach Renee Mack said. "Summer, Eva, Morgan, Brie, Julia and Katherine were outstanding. The defensive communication and team movement was outstanding. The girls showed their determination and focus until the final whistle."