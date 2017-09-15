Cate Girls Tennis Hands Santa Barbara Its First Defeat

Tennis

Cate handed Santa Barbara High its first loss in girls tennis on Friday, taking an 11-7 decision.

"I was very proud of how our girls fought for every point and they played their best tennis in the last round," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "Cate has a very strong team and it was a good experience for our girls to compete against strong competition."

Claire Stotts won two sets (6-2, 6-1) for the Dons (5-1). The doubles team of Claudia and Natalie Brewer won two of three sets.

Cate's Grace Fuss went 2-0 (6-1, 6-2) and Jackie Cai went 2-1 in singles the Rams won six doubles sets.

"Grace played some really smart tennis to get us off to a good start in singles and Jackie Cai had a great come-from-behind win in her first round, too. She was down 3-5 but rattled off 4 straight games with real poise," said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe.