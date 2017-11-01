Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Cate Girls Tennis Loses to Mira Costa in CIF Division 1 Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 1, 2017 | 7:39 p.m.

Cate's debut in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls tennis playoffs ended in a 12-6 loss against Mira Costa on Wednesday.

Three seasons prior, Cate was promoted from Division 4 to Division 2 and lost in the first round before going on to reach the quarterfinals in the next two seasons.

"If I can say anything about my team, it's they have always risen to meet the next challenge," Cate coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We faced a very strong team with an exponentially larger student body and from a powerhouse league. Still, from the first point to the last, we belonged. My girls have heart and they love to compete with class. As a coach and mentor, I couldn't be more proud."

Cate got wins from doubles teams Sarah Polowczak-Fritze Mayer at No. 3 and Jackie-Carol Cai at No. 1 in a brilliantly played tie-breaker. 

Jackie Cai held serve at 5-6 down with two consecutive aces to open the game and then her younger sister Carol poached the return on the next point. The older Cai fired another unreturnable serve to force the tie-breaker. The Cai sisters, recently crowned two-time TVL League Doubles Champions, took an early lead in the breaker and held it to a 7-4 conclusion.

Grace Fuss and Sydney Burton both pushed their opponents to 4-6 sets in singles action.

After dropping the first round 4-2, Cate looked to be on the rebound with a quick 6-0 win from Grace Fuss and Sydney Burton taking a 5-0 lead. Meanwhile, Jackie and Carol Cai delivered a 6-0 victory against the Mustangs' No. 3 doubles team.

The match took another momentum swing, though, as Cate's No. 2 team of Janice Ng and Jennifer Soh dropped a 6-1 set against the Mira Costa No. 1 team and Polowczak/Mayer fell 6-3 agaisnt the No. 2 team from Mira Costa

Mira Costa rallied for a win at No. 2 singles and took an 8-4 lead in the second round.

Cate got wins from the Cai sisters in doubles and Fuss in the third round.

Thorpe said five of seven sets were decided by two games or less.

Also in Division 1, San Marcos fell to Arroyo Grande, 14-4, in a first-round match.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 