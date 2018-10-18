Friday, October 19 , 2018, 2:20 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Cate Girls Tennis Routs Laguna Blanca, Faces Showdown With San Marcos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 18, 2018 | 8:13 p.m.

Cate won its 13th straight girls tennis match without a loss, beating Laguna Blanca, 16-2, on Thursday.

The Rams finished their league play 8-0 and have now gone 35 consecutive matches without a loss in the Tri-Valley League, dating back to October of 2014.

Grace Fuss finished her league season with a 6-3 win over Katherine Monroy, moving the junior singles player from Cate to 16-2 on the season and a staggering 55-5 across three seasons of Tri-Valley League play.

Carol Cai went 2-1 on the day, with Yuki Kobayashi also adding two wins and Madeline Vanica collecting another.

In doubles, Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer finished as the only undefeated team in the Tri-Valley League, moving to 20-0 with their 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 sets. The pair are now 28-0 on the season, which is familiar territory for Polowczak, who was also undefeated in her sophomore and junior year in league play and holds an astounding 87-1 record in doubles season-play across the last three years. Her one loss came last year at the hands of San Marcos' No. 1 Kelly Coulson and Samantha de Alba, a team the Cate senior and her sophomore partner Mayer are likely to face in Friday's season finale at Cate.

The match at 2:30 p.m., pits the top two teams in Santa Barbara County against each other for a fourth consecutive year. The previous three have all been won by San Marcos by the narrowest of margins (10-8, 9-9, 10-8).

"This is the one we've been patiently waiting for all season," said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe. "Cate girls tennis has developed into a D1 program capable of taking on schools with enrollment 10-times our own and we've learned to relish the opportunity to compete at that level. San Marcos is a great team with a couple of phenomenal players and good coaching; I can think of no better way to end the season than to compete against a team like that."

 

