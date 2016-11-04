Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:51 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Cate Girls Tennis Survives Long Travel, Beats Xavier Prep on Games

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 4, 2016 | 6:45 p.m.

Cate pulled out some huge game victories in the final round and that proved to be the difference in the Rams moving on in the CIF Division 2 girls tennis playoffs.

 

Cate edged Xavier Prep in a second-round match on a 69-68 advantage on total games after the teams tied 9-9 in sets.

The Rams got a pair of 6-1 wins from the doubles teams of Summer Christensen/Sarah Polowczak and Eva Herman/junior Janice Ng, Katherine Grossman beat Xavier Prep's No. 3 player in singles, 6-1, and the team of Carol Cai and Sydney Burton fought back from an 0-4 deficit, winning three games before falling 6-3.

"It was a crucial exercise in persistence," Cate coach Trevor Thorpe said of Cai and Burton getting the three wins.

"After several tense minutes of counting and recounting and confirming each individual score, Cate emerged from the desert dust with a 69-68 victory on games," added a relieve Thorpe.

The match was played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

"I am so proud of my players, not only for the way they battled for every single game, but also for the way they acted in victory," Thorpe said. "Our captains, Summer and Eva, called everyone over as Xavier Prep made one last hopeful recount. They told the team that we should wait until the bus to let out the excitement out of respect to our opponents, who were clearly crestfallen to lose by one game. These girls are a class act and it's a real pleasure to be their coach."

With the  dramatic win, Cate (12-1) advances to a quarterfinal match at home on Monday against Riverside Poly.

Herman and Ng earned a hard-fought 7-5 victory at No. 2 doubles  to give Cate a 4-2 lead after the first round of sets.

In the second round, Cai and the duo of Christensen and Polowczak picked up quick 6-0 victories to make the match 6-2. But Xavier Prep caught fire and won the next four sets to tie the match at 6-6.

"With the match tied at 6-6 after two rounds, it was time to start thinking about counting games. At that stage, Xavier held a two-game lead should the match end tied 9-9," Thorpe said.

Sure enough, the teams split the six sets in the third round to knot the match, creating a game-counting scenario at the end.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 