Cate Girls Win Lacrosse Playoff Opener, 18-8

Outstanding play from goalie Jess Liou sparked Cate to an 18-8 win over visiting Peninsula in a U.S. Lacrosse CIF-Southern Section first-round playoff game on Tuesday.

Liou had 11 saves, made an interception and spearheaded a strong defensive effort by the Rams.

Brie Walker paced a balanced Cate offense with six goals and an assist. Anna Graves had five goals and Sam Hill scored four.

The Rams' defense dominated. Walker led the team with eight ground balls, Hill picked up seven and Daphne McKeefry had six. Taylor Bigony had an interception and four ground balls.

The next playoff game is on Thursday evening at Agoura.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .