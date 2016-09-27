Cate Gives La Reina a Battle in 4-Set Loss

Girls Volleyball

Cate played a solid match but it wasn't enough against a tough La Reina squad, as the Rams fell, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, in Tri-Valley League girls volleyball on Tuesday at Cate.

"Tonight we suffered a loss but our performance was stellar against a very good team," Cate coach Greg Novak said. "We played with a strategy and it was fun to watch the team execute the plan. The plan paid off and we battled but we encountered too many unforced errors in row."

Delaney Mayfield led the Rams with 12 kills, Ciana Smiley had 6 and Hailey Panzer added 5.

Novak was pleased with the team's serving."We targeted one player with our serve and we made only three service errors off 76 attempts," he said.

He praised the play of freshman libero Grace Blankenhorn. "She continues to do a phenomenal job in the back row."

The Rams (2-3) face another tough opponent on Thursday at Foothill Tech.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.