Cate Goes 3-Point Crazy in CIF Second-Round Rout

Boys Basketball

Cate scorched the nets with 16 three-pointers and blew out visiting Mesa Grande 90-49 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 second-round playoff game on Saturday night at Cate.

The Rams buried 12 bonus bombs in the first half to open up a 52-22 lead. They scored 25 points in the first quarter and 27 in the second against the visitors from Calimesa.

"We came out firing," said an excited Cate coach Andy Gil. "Crisp, smart passing against Mesa Verde's zone led to open shots and we made the most of those opportunities. We were also able to get out and run off of long rebounds and turnovers."

Marko Pliso scored 36 points to lead the Rams, Chase McCaw tallied 13 points and freshman Khadim Pouye added 11.

"We have kept the momentum going for two games in a row," said Gil. "I was extremely pleased with the defense of Chase McCaw and Pierce Lundt to stop their best player, Zach Hoffer. His 15 points were hard earned.

The Rams (13-5) are back home on Tuesday for a quarterfinal game against second-seeded Pacifica Christian of Orange County.



