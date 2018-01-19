Cate Goes Cold in Second Half, Loses to Fillmore

Boys Basketball

Cate was outscored 32-18 in the second half and dropped a 49-43 boys basketball game against visiting Fillmore on Friday.

The Rams started well, taking a 17-9 lead in the first quarter. They were up 25-17 at halftime before Fillmore's 6-3 senior Daniel Gonzales took over. He finished with a game-high 31 points.

"He was a terror in the paint and was highly skilled," Cate coach Andy Gil said. "We had no answer for them. I credit their defense for making us uncomfortable."

The Rams struggled to make shots in the second half.

"We had a terrific first quarter for the second time in a row but were victim to a lid over the basket. My unofficial count is that we missed 20 shots within five feet of the basket and one too many free throws," said Gil.

Patrick Armstrong scored 16 points and Khadim Pouye had 11 for the Rams (3-2, 2-2 Frontier League).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.