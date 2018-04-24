Cate Grabs 14-4 Rout of Thacher

Lacrosse

Cate girls lacrosse came out strong and finished with a 14-4 rout of rival Thacher on Tuesday.

In their second league match in two days, the Rams relied on seniors Brie Walker, Julia Farmer, Hailey Panzer and Margaux Vitols.

Walker in particular finished her high school lacrosse career with a perfect 8-0 record against Thacher. She also had a five goal and four assist performance on the day.

Daphne McKeefry added four goals and two assists, while Maddie Erickson had three goals and a pair of dimes herself.

Mia Foster and Tessa Denison each had a goal. Distributing the rock was Liza Borghenasi, who finished with five assists for the match.

Cate wraps its regular season by hosting Dos Pueblos on Friday. At an unbeaten 12-0, the Rams look to begin playoff competition next week.

