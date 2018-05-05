Cate Grabs First-Round CIF Win Against Santa Ynez in Three Tight Sets

Boys Volleyball

Cate boys volleyball came through with a first-round CIF victory against Santa Ynez after trailing in all three sets.

The final score was 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 in the Rams' favor. The team went on a streak in the middle of each set to close it out.

Junior setter Sebastian Richardson moved the ball around and made saves on defense. Sophomore Theo Mack put in some tough serves, capturing three blocks and 14 digs while crafting a .380 offensive ratio.

Freshman libero Albert Barber followed with 11 digs of his own, while junior Cullen Barber racked up nine digs, three blocks and 10 kills.

Jojo Broussard delivered a "flying through the air, diving to the floor" dig near the end of the contest, which Cullen Barber punched over to put away the match, coach K.C. Collins said.

Sophomore middle Ethan Ng spurred two blocks, while middle Carson Williams sparked the the defense with four blocks and six digs in the back row.

Collins praised the team's "patient composure and ability to make adjustments when necessary came through tonight."

Cate's next round match is Tuesday at San Luis Obispo.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.