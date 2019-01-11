Cate Has Rough Night in Return to Frontier League Play

Cate got outscored 33-15 in the second half and dropped a 59-32 boys basketball decision at Thacher on Friday night in a Frontier League game
"Tonight was a great learning experience for our boys and our three-week break from play definitely showed," said coach Andy Gil. "After our legs gave out in the first quarter we struggled to find the rim and get stops. Credit to Thacher for playing hard nosed physical basketball and beating us up on the boards."
Cate is 7-2 overall and 2-1 in league play while Thacher got its first league win and is 1-2.