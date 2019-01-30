Cate Holds Off Thacher to Set Up Frontier League Title Game

Boys Basketball

Needing a win to play for the Frontier League boys basketball championship, Cate got the job done on Wednesday, beating rival Thacher, 64-61, at Sprague Gym.

The Rams improve to 6-1 in league, setting a showdown at 6-1 Villanova on Friday for the league title.

Ethan Ng scored 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to help Cate (11-3 overall) hold off Thacher. Mason Oetgen had 14 points.

"Thacher’s big man Jesse Vannewkirk was a problem for us," Cate coach Andy Gil said. He’s big and strong and finishes well. But in the fourth quarter our guys got huge defensive boards to keep him at bay."

Vannewkirk had 15 points and Skyler Nova scored 19 for Thacher (4-4 in league).

Gil was pleased with his team's balanced scoring. Six players scored six or more points for the Rams.