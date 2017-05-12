Cate Improves to 17-0, Reaches CIF Division 3 Tennis Quarterfinals

Tennis

Brothers Kevin and Ethan Ha swept their three sets to lead Cate's unbeaten boys tennis team to a 12-6 victory over the Webb Schools in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 second-round match.

The 17-0 Rams advance to a Monday quarterfinal match at Foothill of Santa Ana.

"We are so excited to get to advance to the quarterfinals," Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin said after the match. "This was really a well-balanced team effort. Kevin and Ethan were huge in singles coming up with six sets but doubles equally impressed. We are really lucky to have such a well-balanced team and we can't wait to play the quarterfinals on Monday."

The No. 2 doubles team of Charlie Morris and Brad Gordon swept their three sets and the teams of Christian Herman-Joseph Thomassen and Mason Mackall-Charles Xie went 2-1.

