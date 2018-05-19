Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Cate Inches Away in 5-4 Win in CIF 1st Round

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 19, 2018 | 12:49 a.m.

Cate baseball pulled out a 5-4 squeaker in extra-innings Friday against Vasquez High in Acton near the Antelope Valley. 

Trailing 4-2 with two outs in the seventh inning, the Rams rallied. After Jack Deardoff was hit by a pitch and Dalton Phillips singled, freshman Daniel Panadero dropped a ball into the outfield to cut the deficit to one. Then, Emily Burns hit to second base, scoring Phillips for the tying run and sending the game to extra innings. 

Cate found chances to score in the eighth and ninth, but it wasn't until the 10th that the team found its game-winning run. Jack Deardoff once again got on base and Ethan Cassulo followed with a booming double. After an intentional walk to Phillips and a strikeout, Emily Burns punched one to center-field, scoring Deardoff and sealing the dramatic win. 

Deardoff went more than a complete game, lasting eight and two-thirds innings and yielding just four runs while striking out four. He was relieved by Ethan Cassulo, who slammed the door on Vasquez by throwing one and one-third inning of one-hit ball. 

Dalton Phillips went 3-5 with a double, while Deardoff and Cassulo added a double each of their own. Deardoff had two hits on the day. Patrick Armstrong picked up three hits, while Burns and Panadero added one each. 

"Lots of teams would have folded up shop after being down 4-2 in the seventh but not this group," coach Dave Soto said. "The heart, grit, and fight has been there all season and I'm so proud of their effort today."

Cate advances to the Division 7 second round, where the team will host Toledo High from Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

