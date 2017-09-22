Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:26 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Football

Cate Is Clutch in Overtime, Beats Lancaster Baptist, 48-46

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 22, 2017 | 10:09 p.m.

Quarterback Jack Deardorff scored on a 13-yard run in the first overtime, Cate converted on a 2-point conversion and Will Bowlin stopped Lancaster Baptist on a game-tying 2-point conversion attempt after a touchdown, giving the Rams a heart-stopping 48-46 road victory in an 8-man football shootout on Friday night in Lancaster.

Cate built a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter after Drew Anastasio's 28-yard run, his third TD of the game.

But Lancaster Baptist came roaring back, scoring two touchdowns in under a minute to tie the score at 40-40. The Eagles had a chance to take the lead after the second TD, but Cate blocked the extra-point kick, sending the game into an overtime.

"What a ball game," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said. "It's never fun to let go of a big lead but we showed some serious heart battling back in overtime. We faced a very athletic and talented team who pushed us all game long. I'm proud of the way our guys responded and I hope we don't forget that going forward."

Cate led 24-20 in the first half. Luke Beckman scored the first touchdown on a 5-yard run, Deardorff followed with runs of 7 and 4 yards and Anastasio had a 2-yard score.

Anastasio found the end zone on an 18-yard scamper in the third quarter.

Coach Soto praised the play of defensive lineman Ethan Cassulo.

The Rams are back on the road Friday at Orcutt Academy.


 

