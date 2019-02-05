Cate Knocked Out in Division 6 Wild-Card Round, 3-2

Boys Soccer

The Cate boys soccer season came to an end in a 3-2 loss at Marshall Fundamental in a CIF-SS Division 6 wild-card playoff game in Pasadena on Tuesday.

The Rams fell behind 2-0 in the first half, but got one back when Kobby Nimako was fouled in the penalty area in the final minute of the half. Daniel Boateng converted the penalty kick to give Cate momentum going into halftime.

"The second half we attacked with greater efficiency and frequency, and it seemed like we would tie the game in the 70th minute," Cate coach Peter Mack said.

But the Rams couldn't put the ball away.

Buba Fofanah collected a long ball from Boateng and flicked it over the onrushing Marshall goalkeeper. But the ball hit the bottom of the crossbar, bounced straight down and then out a few feet before another Rams player nodded it just over the crossbar.

With time running out, the Rams pushed aggressively forward and Marshall caught them on the counterattack to make it 3-1 in the 72nd minute.

Cate continued to press and Will Deardorff earned a penalty. Buba Fofanah converted in the final minute of play.

"Marshall was a very good team – quick to the ball and well-skilled," Mack said. "We spent a good portion of the first half a step behind defensively. When we did possess the ball, we were able to create some great opportunities for ourselves, but we had a hard time getting that final touch on the ball to actually shoot."