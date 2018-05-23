Cate Knocked Out in Second Round of CIF Playoffs

Baseball

Cate baseball fell behind early and suffered a 9-2 loss against No. 2 seed de Toledo in a CIF-SS Division 7 second-round game on Tuesday at Cate.

Ethan Cassulo pitched well in relief for the Rams, spinning 5.1 innings while giving up just two runs.

Emily Burns, Patrick Armstrong, and Dalton Philllips made some good defensive plays.

On offense, Cate (9-8) scrapped out seven hits. Armstrong had two hits and drove in a run, and Cassulo had the other RBI.

"It's tough to end the year when you know you didn't play your best game but that is part of playing sports," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said. "It stings now, but I hope that our team can look back on this year and be proud of what they have accomplished. This group showed heart and fight all season long and I hope they carry those lessons with them going forward."

