Cate Lacrosse Captures Channel League Title

The Cate girls lacrosse team won the Channel League title with a 15-5 defeat of Santa Barbara on Tuesday.
Maddie Erikson led the team with six goals and three assists, while Brie Walker added five goals and four assists.
Cate improved to 13-0 on the year and rounds out the regular season against San Marcos on Friday at home.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.