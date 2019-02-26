Cate Lacrosse Comes Up Short in Season Opener

Lacrosse

Maddie Erickson scored five goals but it wasn't enough for the Cate School girls lacrosse team as they dropped their season opener to Westlake, 16-9. "Seniors Maddie Erikson, Daphne McKeefry and Andreah Graf ran the midfield and were key to the composure on the field," said coach Renee Mack. "They modeled hard work and smart play. Mia Foster proved to be fierce on defense and in the midfield with 4 forced turnovers and a goal. Maya Fenelon also led by example on defense. Her aggressive and smart play inside the 8-meter helped to organize a young defense. "And freshman Imani Oseso surprised Westlake with her strong stick skills and two impressive goals. In short, there is a lot of room for growth this season and I hope that we have the opportunity to play Westlake again at the end of the season. It would be a different game." The Rams will host Newbury Park on Thursday at 3 p.m.

