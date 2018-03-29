Cate Lacrosse Shuts Out Dunn With 20-0 Victory

College Volleyball

Maddie Erickson and Daphne McKeefry each racked up three goals and four assists as Cate girls' lacrosse coasted to a 20-0 road blanking of Dunn on Thursday.

Lily Reihl had two goals and three assists, her ball control leading the way for the Rams.

Josie Erickson at midfield connected on a slew of outlet passes for the Cate defense as it broke back toward Dunn territory.

Cate coach Renee Mack said the Rams sophomores dominated the field. It showed in the box score: Piper Brooks, Hannah Biles, Maya Fenelon, Mia Foster, Kenzie Davidson and Eliza Borgesani each finished with at least a goal, an assist or a save.

"Overall, we are becoming a team with remarkable depth, self-less play, team support and great potential," Mack said. "The stats speak for themselves."

Cate heads into the "meat" of the season next week, Mack said, as the team will face San Marcos, Santa Barbara and a soaring-Palos Verdes squad.

