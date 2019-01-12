Cate, Laguna Blanca Battle to 1-1 Draw in a Rainstorm

Boys Soccer

Cate and Laguna Blanca played to a 1-1 boys soccer draw in pouring rain at St. Bonaventure's turf field on Saturday.

The Rams took a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute when sophomore Dylan Vincent volleyed a bouncing ball in the box into the up right corner of the goal.

With the rain coming down in sheets, puddles formed on the field, making play unpredictable, said Cate coach Peter Mack. "Laguna took advantage of the confusion in the final minute, tallying the equalizer on a through ball."

The teams battled through two five-minute overtime periods and were unable to break the deadlock.

"It was a frustrating day for us," Mack said. "As organized as we looked against Foothill Tech just a few days ago, it was a little surprising that we simply didn't apply the same blueprint and move the ball more crisply and predictably. For their part, Laguna played physically and aggressively and effectively took us away from what we do best."

The tie moved Cate to 4-4-2 on the season and 1-1-1 in league play.

