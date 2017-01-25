Cate Has Hard Time at Thacher, Loses 62-43

Boys Basketball

Pierre Weill scored 26 points, and Thacher played physical basketball and beat Cate, 62-43, in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Wednesday in Ojai.

The Toads held Marko Pliso, Cate's leading scorer, to nine points.

"I credit their physicality tonight," Cate coach Andy Gil said. "They made us uncomfortable and forced us to take tough shots. We were working hard for every point tonight."

Thacher jumped put to a 19-11 lead and went up 32-22 at halftime. The Rams trailed by 10 with about two minutes left in the third quarter, and Gil said he was feeling pretty good going into the fourth"

But Thacher hit a floater to end the third and carried the momentum into the final period.

Gil said Weill "was able to break down our defense and make lots of big shots at crucial points when we would cut the deficit to single digits."

The loss drops Cate to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in league. Thacher is 5-1 in league.

Mason Mackall scored 12 points to lead the Rams.

