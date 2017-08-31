Cate Loses Girls Volleyball Opener to Foothill Tech

Girls Volleyball

After one day of practice, Cate took to the volleyball court for a match and suffered a 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 loss to Foothill Tech on Thursday.

"We played pretty well and performed as expected," coach Greg Novak said. "With one practice, we expected some confusion on the court, especially when we moved players to new positions. But the team adapted pretty well."

Novak praised the passing of Julia McCaw, Grace Blankenhorn, Riley Borchart, and Maya Blattberg.

Cate goes on outings week and returns to the volleyball court on Sept. 14 against Villanova Prep.