Cate Loses Heartbreaker in 8-Man Playoffs

Football

Cate suffered a heart-breaking defeat in its CIF first-round 8-man football playoff game on Friday afternoon.

Rolling Hills prep quarterback Ethan Gretzinger completed a 33-yard pass to Sangmin Whang in end zone with seven seconds remaining in the game to give the Huskies a stunning 60-53 victory at Cate.

The Rams were leading 53-50 and had the ball on their 9-yard line with 18 seconds left. They elected to take a safety on fourth down, with punter Ryder Dinning stepping out of the end zone. That made it a 53-52 game.

On the ensuing kickoff, Rolling Hills Prep returned it to the Cate 33. Gretzinger then made his biggest throw of the game. He passed for seven touchdowns and more than 460 yards.

It was a painful way to lose for Cate, which battled back from a 36-21 halftime deficit.

Pierce Lundt gave the Rams a 53-50 lead on a 30-yard run with 3:05 remaining in the game.