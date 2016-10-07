Cate Loses Tiebreaker to San Marcos

Tennis

The Cate School and San Marcos girls tennis teams faced off in a non-league matchup Friday afternoon, with San Marcos eventually winning 80-61 on games after the teams tied 9-9 in sets.

It was the first loss of the season for the Rams.

In singles, San Marcos' Yuka Perera and Kelly Coulson swept three sets apiece without dropping a game. Cate's Grace Fuss managed a 6-0 victory and went 1-2 on the day. The Royals won 8 of 9 singles matchups.

Doubles were a different story. Cate's Summer Christensen and Sarah Polowczak swept to remain undefeated this season (15-0) at the No. 1 position. Sisters Carol and Jackie Cai also swept, and Eva Herman and Janice Ng won two of three sets.

"I'm extremely proud of my team and the way we competed today," said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe. "We consider San Marcos to be probably the strongest team in the Santa Barbara/Ventura County area and our team pushed them to the limit."

With the win, San Marcos improved to 11-4 on the season. Cate dropped to 6-1.

